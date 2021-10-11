Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 43,679 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

