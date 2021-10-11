Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 267 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

