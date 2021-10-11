Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

