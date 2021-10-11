Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,508 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of IR opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

