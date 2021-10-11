Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $22.04 Per Share

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 22.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16.
Retail Value has a dividend payout ratio of -33.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.56) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -74.4%.
Shares of RVI opened at $27.70 on Monday. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Value stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Retail Value worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Retail Value
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
