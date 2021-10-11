Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $22.04 Per Share

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 22.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16.

Retail Value has a dividend payout ratio of -33.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.56) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -74.4%.

Shares of RVI opened at $27.70 on Monday. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Retail Value will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Value stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Retail Value worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

