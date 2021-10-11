Fort L.P. Invests $396,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $290.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

