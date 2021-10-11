Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,497 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

