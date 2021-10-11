Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.84 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

