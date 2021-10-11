Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 4,234 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 40.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $407.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

