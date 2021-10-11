Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £115.56 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33) per share, for a total transaction of £115.56 ($150.98).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £122.58 ($160.15).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,845.50 ($50.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,031.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

