Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 115.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 268,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 144,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.