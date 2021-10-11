Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7,482.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,104.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 30,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.42 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

