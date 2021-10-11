Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.62 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

