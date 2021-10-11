Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

