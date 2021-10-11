Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,424 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1,099.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

SLB stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

