Axa S.A. Sells 7,264 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $83.45 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.