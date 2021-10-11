DXdao One Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,985.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $631.67 or 0.01123971 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $186,985.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00526092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

