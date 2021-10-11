Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Tops $88,407.74

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 35% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $88,407.74 and $3.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.