Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 569 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $362.27 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

