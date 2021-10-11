Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.15 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

