Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.24% of Inari Medical worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.