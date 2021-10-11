Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

