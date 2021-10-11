HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.