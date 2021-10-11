Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,404,000 after purchasing an additional 250,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 575,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after purchasing an additional 904,103 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 626,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

