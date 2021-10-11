Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,269 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

