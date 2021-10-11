10,237 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

