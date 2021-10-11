Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $23.54 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

