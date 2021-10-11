Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

