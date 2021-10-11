Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 14,415 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

