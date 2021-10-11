Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 13,155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

DE stock opened at $343.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.17. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

