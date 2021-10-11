Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,128 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.