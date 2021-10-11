Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

