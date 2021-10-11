Fort L.P. Takes $215,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

