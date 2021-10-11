Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.