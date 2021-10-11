Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Appian by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Appian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Appian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $91.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. Appian has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

