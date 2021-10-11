NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,902.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.