Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $217,003.99 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Showcase has a total market cap of $217,003.99 and approximately $78,639.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

