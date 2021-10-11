Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,622,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Huntington Bancshares worth $393,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

