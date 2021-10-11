Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,391 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of KSU opened at $285.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

