Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,672 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

AFL opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

