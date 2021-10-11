Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at $4,402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AES opened at $24.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

