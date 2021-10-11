Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in News were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in News by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

