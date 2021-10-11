Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,045,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

