Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.80% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,229,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

ED stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

