Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $543,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 93,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.84 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

