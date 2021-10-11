Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

