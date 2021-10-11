NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

