Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 2,747 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE SNX opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.