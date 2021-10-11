ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

CCXI stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $123,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

