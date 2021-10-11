JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,680” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 176.53% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,415.61 ($31.56) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,449.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

